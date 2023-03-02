Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Yale University lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,133,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,699,731. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

