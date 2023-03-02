Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 899,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,271 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $148,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $86,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $6.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,858. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

