Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Robert W. Baird

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.
NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $176.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.72.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,017,000 after acquiring an additional 72,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,436,000 after buying an additional 267,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,308,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
