Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Robert W. Baird

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $176.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,017,000 after acquiring an additional 72,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,436,000 after buying an additional 267,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,308,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.