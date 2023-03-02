Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Jeffery Westphal Sells 50,000 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,916,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,635,412.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $702,265.62.

VERX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 461,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,803. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at $1,314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at $271,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

