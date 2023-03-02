Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,303 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $291.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.