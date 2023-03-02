VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.74

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and traded as low as $62.31. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $62.39, with a volume of 79,022 shares trading hands.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,247.63 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is -4,239.41%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

