VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.74

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and traded as low as $62.31. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $62.39, with a volume of 79,022 shares trading hands.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,247.63 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is -4,239.41%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

