Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Vimeo updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. Vimeo has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $13.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMEO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vimeo Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

