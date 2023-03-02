Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEOGet Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Vimeo updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. Vimeo has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $13.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMEO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Earnings History for Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

