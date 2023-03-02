Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. UBS Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589,357 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,030,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Vipshop by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $40,843,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. Vipshop has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Stories

