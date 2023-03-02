Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

