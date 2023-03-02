VirtualMeta (VMA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.07 Million

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $17,099.99 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00265044 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,096.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

