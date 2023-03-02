Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE EDI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 59,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,373. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

