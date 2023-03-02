Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,939 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,347. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:V traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.48. The company has a market capitalization of $408.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

