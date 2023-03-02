W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $686.88

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $686.88 and last traded at $684.50, with a volume of 212089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $671.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $606.47 and a 200 day moving average of $575.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

