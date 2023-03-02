Wedbush Boosts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $95.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $85.76 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,900,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,244,000 after buying an additional 256,436 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.