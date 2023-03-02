Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Udemy (UDMY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) recently:

2/15/2023 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Udemy Stock Performance

UDMY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 673,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,107. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.81. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

Insider Activity at Udemy

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $81,986.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,660.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 709,558 shares of company stock worth $7,946,288. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,721,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after buying an additional 2,692,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 330.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 831,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after buying an additional 797,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after buying an additional 592,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

