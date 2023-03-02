Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BorgWarner (BWA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) recently:

2/14/2023 – BorgWarner is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – BorgWarner was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/19/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $53.00.

1/13/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2023 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 16,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $804,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,010. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $92,430,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 987,274 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 835,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

