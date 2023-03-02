Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $199.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $204.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.24.

CVX opened at $162.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

