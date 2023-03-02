Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 172.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,126 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises approximately 1.4% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Stock Up 1.4 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.13. 746,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,050. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 228.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.