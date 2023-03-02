Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.88.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $123.51 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

