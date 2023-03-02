Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 960,666 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 502,965 shares.The stock last traded at $234.11 and had previously closed at $232.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.23.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.