Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF) Shares Gap Down to $74.80

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOLF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.80, but opened at $66.74. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $66.69, with a volume of 2,026,634 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

