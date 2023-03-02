Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 267.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 146,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Workday by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 131,320 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.97. 969,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,381. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.32, a PEG ratio of 189.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.13.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

