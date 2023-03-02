Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $592.64

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 592.64 ($7.15) and traded as low as GBX 520 ($6.27). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 540 ($6.52), with a volume of 20,628 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £119.07 million, a P/E ratio of 660.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 556.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 592.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,098.77%.

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.41), for a total transaction of £37,031.94 ($44,686.79). 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

