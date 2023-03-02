Xaar (LON:XAR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $186.16

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.16 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 167.48 ($2.02). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 171.80 ($2.07), with a volume of 57,542 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £133.37 million, a PE ratio of 5,666.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and Digital Imaging segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 3 and 6, and 2001+ head personality card.

