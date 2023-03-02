Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.36-$1.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

XHR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. 400,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

