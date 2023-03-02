Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Craig Hallum

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 988,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. Xometry has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $803.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of -0.03.

Insider Activity at Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $83,065.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 2,711 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $83,065.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after buying an additional 51,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,816,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after buying an additional 447,638 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,505,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after buying an additional 706,969 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,332,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after buying an additional 175,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

