Zcash (ZEC) Reaches Market Cap of $707.54 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $707.54 million and approximately $55.27 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $43.33 or 0.00184711 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00071885 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00050653 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

