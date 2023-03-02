Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $396.00 million-$398.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.32 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.52-$1.53 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.25.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,075,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,837. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $256.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.