Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $396-398 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.41 million. Zscaler also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.52-1.53 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.13. 5,201,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,853. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $139.42. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $256.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.25.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

