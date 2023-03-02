Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.558-1.563 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.52-$1.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.25.

Zscaler Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ZS stock traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.13. 5,075,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,837. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $256.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

