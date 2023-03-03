1stdibs.Com, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.Com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.88 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

In related news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $39,146.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,606.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $39,146.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $158,414. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

