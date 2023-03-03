2,541 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Bought by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 983.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 101,555 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,409,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,274,000 after buying an additional 2,999,283 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 9,344,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,875 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. 2,387,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,301. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.53.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

