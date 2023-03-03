28,588 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $63.15 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $94.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99.

