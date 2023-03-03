2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading 9% Higher

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) traded up 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.49. 473,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,097,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 2U in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in 2U by 660.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

