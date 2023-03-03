30,880 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.90. 853,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.