3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,900 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 7,658,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.2 days.

3SBio Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRSBF remained flat at $0.80 on Friday. 3SBio has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

3SBio Company Profile

3SBio Inc, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; YISAIPU, a tumor necrosis factor for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriasis; EPIAO and SEPO recombinant human erythropoietins to treat anemia; and Cipterbin for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy.

