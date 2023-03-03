486 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 59.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 105.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total value of $402,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total value of $402,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,949 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FICO traded up $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $696.07. The stock had a trading volume of 32,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,511. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $710.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $646.39 and a 200 day moving average of $548.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

