5,677 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,677 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $4,810,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Elm Ridge Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 92,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,687,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,718,000 after acquiring an additional 368,290 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,777,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

