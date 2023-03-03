682 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 682 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 746,495 shares of company stock worth $15,963,886 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $349.10 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.48. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.