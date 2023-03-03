A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Carol Meltzer Sells 1,122 Shares

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $33,155.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. 41,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,657. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $696.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.