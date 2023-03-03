A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Carol Meltzer Sells 1,122 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $33,155.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. 41,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,657. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $696.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

