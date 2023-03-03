AAON, Inc. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

AAON has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AAON has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AAON to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.01. The company had a trading volume of 120,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34. AAON has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AAON will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AAON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of AAON by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AAON by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.