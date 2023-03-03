Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$1.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Aaron’s Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE AAN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 854,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,135. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 195.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

