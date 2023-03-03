AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.12. 1,373,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average of $149.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $274.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

