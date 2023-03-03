Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 6590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 19.44.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($4.39) million for the quarter.

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

