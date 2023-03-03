ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $19.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 74,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.