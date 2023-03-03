ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Stephens

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

ACIW opened at $26.00 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

About ACI Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235,858 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $3,063,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,693,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

