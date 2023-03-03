Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 24th

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Acushnet has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Acushnet has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Price Performance

GOLF stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.