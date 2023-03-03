AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,646,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 60,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $11,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,805,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,703,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $11,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,805,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,703,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,255,078 shares of company stock worth $25,794,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

