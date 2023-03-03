Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.79

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.79 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 4.05 ($0.05). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 11,925,088 shares trading hands.

Advanced Oncotherapy Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.87 million, a P/E ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Enrico Cipro Vanni bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £10,400 ($12,549.78). Corporate insiders own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

