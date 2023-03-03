Advent Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $16.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVK. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

